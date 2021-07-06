Candice Swanepoel Wins Day In Sheer, Low-Cut Sparkling Catsuit In Cannes

share on facebook tweet this

Candice Swanepoel hands down won the day when she stepped out in a sheer, low-cut outfit for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed in a jaw-dropping, plunging neckline Etro catsuit with glittering embellishments and fringed sleeves during the opening ceremony and the screening of ‘Annette’ by Leos Carax during the 74th annual film festival on Tuesday, Yahoo.com noted. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the stunning look with loose hair and stiletto-heeled platform sandals. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared on Splash News and posted on the outlet.

To say she the look was a showstopper would be a serious understatement.

The lingerie model always looks incredible no matter what the occasion, as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.