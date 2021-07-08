Izabel Goulart Turns Heads In Sheer Black Backless Top And Pants Combo On Red Carpet

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Izabel Goulart hands down won the day Thursday when she stepped out in sheer top and pants combo during her appearance at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed wearing a sheer backless top with sheer, lace-up pants complete with sequins and tassels at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, high heels and jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Thursday.

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

To say she looked truly perfect would be a serious understatement.

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Izabel Goulart, Cannes Film Festival, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

The swimsuit model always looks incredible as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Jasmine Tookes Goes Topless In Mind-Blowing Photo
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Lyna Perez Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture
Rita Ora Wears Sexy Mesh Outfit In Amazing Instagram Picture