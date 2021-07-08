Izabel Goulart Turns Heads In Sheer Black Backless Top And Pants Combo On Red Carpet

share on facebook tweet this

Izabel Goulart hands down won the day Thursday when she stepped out in sheer top and pants combo during her appearance at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed wearing a sheer backless top with sheer, lace-up pants complete with sequins and tassels at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, high heels and jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Thursday.

To say she looked truly perfect would be a serious understatement.

