Bella Hadid Wins Day In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shots From France

Bella Hadid hands down won the day in a handful of jaw-dropping bikini shots from her travels to France.
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
The 24-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing as rocked a black two-piece string swimsuit while playing in the water at the Hotel Eden Roc.
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
She completed the look with loose hair and jewelry.
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Monday.
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
Bella Hadid Hotel Eden Roc, Antibes, France (Photo Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)
The supermodel has been causing quite a stir lately. On Sunday, she stepped out at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a very low-cut dress with a gold sculpture necklace covering her chest.
Check out these pics also shared by Splash News.
Bella Hadid Cannes, France (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)
Bella Hadid Cannes, France (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)
Bella Hadid Cannes, France (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)
She completed the stunning look with her hair pulled up and and high heels.
Bella Hadid Cannes, France (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)
Bella Hadid Cannes, France (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)
To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.