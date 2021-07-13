Bella Hadid Wins Day In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shots From France

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid hands down won the day in a handful of jaw-dropping bikini shots from her travels to France.

The 24-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing as rocked a black two-piece string swimsuit while playing in the water at the Hotel Eden Roc.

She completed the look with loose hair and jewelry.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Monday.

The supermodel has been causing quite a stir lately. On Sunday, she stepped out at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a very low-cut dress with a gold sculpture necklace covering her chest.

Check out these pics also shared by Splash News.

She completed the stunning look with her hair pulled up and and high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.