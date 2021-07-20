Dutch Model Sylvie Meis Wins Day In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Dutch TV personality Sylvie Meis hands down won the day when jaw-dropping pictures surfaced of her rocking a bikini in France.

The 43-year-old model looked absolutely incredible in the blue and white paisley print two-piece swimsuit during her time at the beach in Saint-Tropez.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet on Monday.

She completed the incredible summer look with loose wet hair, sunglasses and some jewelry.

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

Judging by the pictures, the model had a great time on the beach and splashing in the waves.