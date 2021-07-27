Lady Gaga Wins Day In Racy Black Sundress And 9-Inch Platform Heels

share on facebook tweet this

Lady Gaga absolutely won the day when she stepped out in a racy sundress and platform heels that were insanely high while out and about in New York.

The 35-year-old singer/actress definitely turned heads in the form-fitting black number that went down past her knees and the 9-inch platform heels she topped off the look with, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Yes, you read that correctly. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The superstar singer was all smiles in pictures that were shared by SplashNews and posted on the outlet on Monday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the stunning look with her hair pulled back and wearing sunglasses.

In several of the pictures, the “Bad Romance” hitmaker took a moment to sign autographs.

It truly was a one of a kind look! Check out another unforgettable look throughout the years here.