Demi Rose Heats Things Up In Racy, Revealing Cut-Out Dress

Demi Rose definitely heated things up when pictures surfaced of her in a racy, revealing dress while out and about in the United Kingdom.
Demi Rose London, United Kingdom (Photo credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)
The 26-year-old model looked absolutely amazing when she stepped out in a burnt orange satin cut-out number that was sleeveless, with revealing sections across her chest, waist and back. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She completed the darning look with her hair partly pulled back, a matching orange satin clutch and high heels.
To say she looked perfect would be serious understatement.
According to the outlet, Rose was on her way to Zuma in London for the launch party of her latest work with Pretty Little Thing.