Bella Hadid Admits One Moment On The Red Carpet Still Makes Her ‘Embarrassed’

Bella Hadid admitted there’s one moment on the red carpet that still makes her “embarrassed,” and it might be one of her most famous moments to date.

"I was nervous in this dress," the 24-year-old Victoria's Secret model shared with Vogue magazine as she talked about some of her most iconic looks and referenced the jaw-dropping red gown she wore to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

"I look very sexual … [and] I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit," she added.

“I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still,” Hadid continued. “Even though the dress is gorgeous, it just again doesn’t feel so much like me.”

The supermodel definitely made quite the appearance at the festival when she stepped out in the low-cut red Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown number with a slit on the side that went all the way up her waist.

She completed the unforgettable look with her hair pulled up, black high heel sandals and jewelry.