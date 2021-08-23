Model Khloe Terae Wins Day In Red And White Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Model Khloe Terae hands down won the day Monday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping bikini at Santa Monica beach in southern California.

Khloe Terae Los Angeles, CA. Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

The Instagram influencer couldn’t have looked more amazing in the red, white and orange print two-piece swimsuit while she walked across the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She completed her look with loose hair, no shoes and an oversized colorful tie-dye dress. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say she looked summer perfect would be a serious understatement.

It is unclear if the model was just enjoying soaking up some sun or was at the beach for a photo shoot for some project. But what is clear is she looked ready for bikini weather.

