Sara Sampaio Heats Things Up In Hot Pink Sports Bra Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sara Sampaio definitely heated things up when she stepped out in a workout bra and shorts combination while out and about in Los Angeles.

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing in the hot pink sports bra and matching shorts after leaving her workout class in West Hollywood. (RELATED: This Photo Of Sara Sampaio In A Bikini Will Make You Look Twice)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled up into a bun, sunglasses and white sneakers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

To say she looked terrific would be a serious understatement.

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Sara Sampaio. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

The supermodel always looks incredible no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years on the red carpet here.

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

'What The F**k?': Hollywood Star Reveals He Cried For A Week When Chris Farley Died
NFL Coach Embarrassingly Demands The Media Address Him A Certain Way
Check Out The Octagon Girls From UFC 219
Jasmyn Wilkins Brings The Heat In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shoot Clip