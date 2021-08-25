Sara Sampaio Heats Things Up In Hot Pink Sports Bra Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Sampaio definitely heated things up when she stepped out in a workout bra and shorts combination while out and about in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing in the hot pink sports bra and matching shorts after leaving her workout class in West Hollywood. (RELATED: This Photo Of Sara Sampaio In A Bikini Will Make You Look Twice)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled up into a bun, sunglasses and white sneakers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To say she looked terrific would be a serious understatement.

The supermodel always looks incredible no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years on the red carpet here.