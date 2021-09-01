Playboy Model Jeni Summers Heats Things Up In Gold Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Playboy model Jeni Summers hands down won the day when photos surfaced of her at the beach rocking a bikini during a photo shoot in Malibu, California.

The model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for a series of snaps wearing a metallic gold two-piece swimsuit while at the beach in Los Angeles.

The pictures were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Tuesday.

She completed her stunning look with loose hair, jewelry and a smile.

To say the model looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Judging by the pictures, the Playboy playmate was enjoying her time in the sun.