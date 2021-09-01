Playboy Model Jeni Summers Heats Things Up In Gold Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Playboy model Jeni Summers hands down won the day when photos surfaced of her at the beach rocking a bikini during a photo shoot in Malibu, California.

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

The model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for a series of snaps wearing a metallic gold two-piece swimsuit while at the beach in Los Angeles. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The pictures were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

She completed her stunning look with loose hair, jewelry and a smile. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

To say the model looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeni Summers Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Judging by the pictures, the Playboy playmate was enjoying her time in the sun.

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

January Jones Drops Bikini Picture On Instagram
The NBA Finals Matchup Is Set. Here Are The Two Teams That Will Play For The Title
Josephine Skriver Drops Nude Snap On Black Friday [PHOTOS]
Miracle On Ice Star Is Facing Decades In Prison. The Allegations Are Very Disturbing