Kate Hudson Goes Braless In Racy, Sheer Red Gown In Venice

Kate Hudson definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping red sheer number on the red carpet in Venice, Italy.

The 42-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing in the racy, long-sleeve, floor-length dress with cut-outs throughout the middle at the premiere of the film “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, and silver platform high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet Sunday.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The “Almost Famous” star often wows on the red carpet in a variety of stunning looks. Check out some of her unforgettable looks throughout the years here.