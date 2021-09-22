Bella Hadid Wins Day In Black Sports Bra And Workout Shorts

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Bella Hadid hands down won the day when she stepped out in little more than a black bra and shorts while in New York City.

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic in the sports bra and matching black short shorts on her way home from the gym in New York. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

She completed the great look with loose hair, sunglasses and red sneakers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

To say she still looked ready for bikini season would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid (Photo Credit: Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

The lingerie model often turns heads no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Legendary Songwriter For Elvis Dead At 78
Robin Holzken Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Picture
Chilling Photo Of Anthony Bourdain Just Before His Death Surfaces [PHOTOS]
Lane Kiffin Doesn't Want Ole Miss To Rat Poison Themselves